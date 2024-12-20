Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

DALIBOR ROHAC: Trump Could Cost the Country Its Most Important Weapon

ONE OF MY EARLIEST MEMORIES of international politics was of a speech by President George H.W. Bush on Wenceslas Square in Prague in November 1990, on the first anniversary of the Velvet Revolution that ended more than forty years of Communist rule in Czechoslovakia. Bush spoke of “a new world of freedom born amid shouts of joy; born full of hope, barreling with confidence toward a new century; a new world born of a revolution that linked this square with others—Gdansk, Budapest, Berlin—a revolution that joined together people fueled by courage and by humanity's essential quest for freedom.” My 7-year-old self did not appreciate his finer points, but the central message was clear: The United States was not only a great power but also a good, decent, and trustworthy one. For all of America’s flaws and hypocrisies, its virtues were central to the success of the post-war order that the United States built and to the unparalleled global power it has exercised since.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here .

Our 🎥YouTube offerings are the free-versions of shows, and they do have ads.

✍️Also: Did you know that every podcast has a transcript for B+ members? Yes! If you’re more a reader than a listener/viewer, open any podcast and the transcript button is beneath the player.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Thursday! Winter vacation has begun. I hope all of your expected packages are there and aren’t impacted by the Amazon Teamsters’ strike.

Today’s Overtime will be shorter than usual today.

Sarah Longwell previews… the next four years.

Remember Valentina Gomez? The failed Missouri Secretary of State candidate who burned books, said crazy things and got 7.4% of the vote? Well, live from Missouri, she’s taking her, um, talents(?) to Texas to run for Congress.

Did… they just break the House gavel? 👀

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.