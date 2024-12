AB Stoddard and Bill Kristol discuss the power struggle between Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Mike Johnson in preventing (or purposely not preventing) a government shutdown, GOP following Trump’s orders to go after Liz Cheney, how Democratic leadership snubbed AOC, and where are the Democrats speaking out against Trump’s cabinet picks.

Leave a comment

Bulwark+Live is the home for daily short-form videos, archived live events, and livestreams for Bulwark+ members. Add this feed to your player of choice, here.