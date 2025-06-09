The Bulwark

Could The Rage after LA Defeat Trump or Embolden Him?

Sarah Longwell
and
Jonathan V. Last
Jun 09, 2025
Trump's administration ramps up mass deportations in Los Angeles, triggering intense protests and clashes. Against California’s wishes, Trump deploys the National Guard, raising tensions over immigration enforcement and the role of protests in political resistance. JVL and Sarah Longwell question whether demonstrations effectively challenge policies or inadvertently strengthen Trump's hand.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

