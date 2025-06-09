Could The Rage after LA Defeat Trump or Embolden Him?

Trump's administration ramps up mass deportations in Los Angeles, triggering intense protests and clashes. Against California’s wishes, Trump deploys the National Guard, raising tensions over immigration enforcement and the role of protests in political resistance. JVL and Sarah Longwell question whether demonstrations effectively challenge policies or inadvertently strengthen Trump's hand.

