The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
8

RFK Jr. Lied to Congress. Does Anyone Care?

Sam Stein's avatar
Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Jonathan Cohn
Jun 10, 2025
∙ Paid
4
8
Share

Sam Stein and Jonathan Cohn take on RFK Jr's Wall Street Journal op-ed, his lies to Sen. Cassidy, the administration's thinly veiled crusade against science, and what it means for public health in America.

Read RFK's op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture