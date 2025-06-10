RFK Jr. Lied to Congress. Does Anyone Care?

Sam Stein and Jonathan Cohn take on RFK Jr's Wall Street Journal op-ed, his lies to Sen. Cassidy, the administration's thinly veiled crusade against science, and what it means for public health in America.

Read RFK's op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.