Trump’s Iran Lie Is “Mission Accomplished” All Over Again

Will Saletan
Jul 04, 2025
Will Saletan takes a deep dive into Donald Trump’s lies about the Iran strikes, revisits his past criticism of George W. Bush’s Iraq war messaging, and unpacks how Trump is now discrediting accurate reporting to defend his narrative.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

