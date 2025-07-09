The Bulwark

Incredible New Book on Trump’s Unlikely Comeback

Sam Stein
Jul 09, 2025
Sam Stein sits down with Tyler Pager, Isaac Arnsdorf, and Josh Dawsey, co-authors of 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and Democrats Lost America, to break down the biggest political rematch of our time. We find out how Trump surprised even his inner circle, why Biden's age wasn't the only issue, and how Kamala Harris tried (and struggled) to defin…

