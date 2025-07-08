Why the Texas Flash Floods Were So Deadly

Sam Stein talks with Washington Post meteorologist Matthew Cappucci to break down the tragic flash floods that swept through central Texas and find out what made them so deadly.
Cappucci explains how a nearly invisible system of triggers, combined with moisture from Tropical Storm Barry and stagnant storm cells, led to a catastrophic rise in river level…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.