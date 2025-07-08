The Bulwark

Why the Texas Flash Floods Were So Deadly

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Jul 08, 2025
14
10
Sam Stein talks with Washington Post meteorologist Matthew Cappucci to break down the tragic flash floods that swept through central Texas and find out what made them so deadly.

Cappucci explains how a nearly invisible system of triggers, combined with moisture from Tropical Storm Barry and stagnant storm cells, led to a catastrophic rise in river level…

