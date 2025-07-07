The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
24
9

Conspiracy Crazies Freak Out After Epstein Update

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Will Sommer
Jul 07, 2025
24
9
Share
Transcript

Sam Stein talks with Will Sommer about the latest twist in the Epstein saga and why Pam Bondi’s big promises just went up in smoke. From binder theatrics to conspiracy fallout, it’s all unraveling.

Leave a comment

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture