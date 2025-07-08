The Bulwark

All of The Unpatriotic Garbage Trump Said On the Fourth of July

Will Saletan's avatar
Will Saletan
Jul 08, 2025
Will Saletan shows how Trump used Independence Day to spread rage and revisionist history. From joking about migrant deaths to threatening opponents and reporters, his message had little to do with American values and everything to do with himself.

Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

