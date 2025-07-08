Pam Bondi’s Epstein Binder Blunder Exposes Political Motives

Will Sommer is joined by journalist Tara Palmeri to discuss the DOJ’s recent memo closing the Jeffrey Epstein case, Pam Bondi’s reversal on the investigation, and the many unanswered questions about evidence and ongoing investigations.

