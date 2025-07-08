The Bulwark

Pam Bondi’s Epstein Binder Blunder Exposes Political Motives

Will Sommer's avatar
Will Sommer
Jul 08, 2025
2
2
Share

Will Sommer is joined by journalist Tara Palmeri to discuss the DOJ’s recent memo closing the Jeffrey Epstein case, Pam Bondi’s reversal on the investigation, and the many unanswered questions about evidence and ongoing investigations.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

