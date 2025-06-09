“Arrest Me, Tough Guy!” Gov Newsom Punches Back on Trump Admin’s Threats

Tim Miller and Sam Stein talk California Governor Gavin Newsom’s forceful response to Donald Trump and Tom Homan’s threats and deployment of the National Guard on anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles, and how Democratic lawmakers can learn from his leadership at this defining moment.

