3
12

Heather Cox Richardson: The Reality Showification of the Government

Tim Miller
and
Heather Cox Richardson
Dec 19, 2024
3
12
We are seeing in real time what it looks like to turn a democracy over to an oligarch, namely the unstable guy from South Africa who thinks he's going to be emperor of the universe. It's also authoritarian for that one unstable guy to threaten members of congress with job loss if they vote to provide hurricane relief or to rebuild part of the interstate highway system. Plus, the need for a pro-democracy media ecosystem, the difference between liberal and left, and the terribleness of the William McKinley era.

Heather Cox Richardson joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Some of Heather's books:

“Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America"

"Wounded Knee: Party Politics and the Road to an American Massacre"

West from Appomattox: The Reconstruction of America after the Civil War

Appears in episode
Heather Cox Richardson
Writes Letters from an American Subscribe
Tim Miller
