How Do We Reach Bipartisanship When Republicans Don't Play By Those Rules? (with Leader Hakeem Jeffries)

Michael Steele speaks with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries about the possibility of a government shutdown, rebuilding the Democratic party, reaching bipartisanship with the new administration and the unseriousness of Marjorie Taylor Greene leading the DOGE subcommittee.

