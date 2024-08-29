Recently in The Bulwark:

WILL SELBER: Trump Manages to Spoil One of Our Few Remaining Sacred Spaces

ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY’S SECTION 60 is in the news. I really wish it weren’t. I have friends there. I rarely take visitors to Section 60. It’s a sacred place, one of the few left in modern America. While the pageantry of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a must-see tourist stop, Section 60 is entirely different.

DONALD TRUMP IS AN INVETERATE LIAR. But his lies come in different shapes and flavors and serve different purposes. Perhaps the most pernicious of the bunch are the conspiracy theories put forward for the objective of manipulating the public. At compiling and spreading such theories the former president is an old and experienced hand, one even might say a master.

SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH’S superseding indictment of Donald Trump for his role in the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol and the wider effort to overturn the 2020 election is nothing short of a masterstroke. Filed on Tuesday, just a few days before the Friday deadline for advising U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan of Smith’s plan for dealing with the Supreme Court’s terrible decision in Trump v. U.S., the indictment contains the same four counts that appeared in the original one: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

Happy Thursday! And happy SkyNet day to all who celebrate.

A special thank you… to Jim Donovan, the voice of the Cleveland Browns, who announced his retirement.

You know who I’d like to hear from on Arlington Cemetery Controversy? Senator Tom Cotton, who wrote in his book that Arlington “transcend[s] politics” and that the ANC Reps are "some of the most respectful, professional public servants."

Project 2025 Is No Match for MAGA Dysfunction… Trump promised to hire "only the best people," yet his presidential plans were repeatedly thwarted by his staff. Will a second term be different? (Stephanie Slade, Reason)

17 Members of the National Guard… have died at our southern border (Stripes).

For the first time in a decade… A Las Vegas hotel implosion! (SFGate)

Accused US Capitol rioter skips obstruction charge… after Supreme Court ruling (AP)

Harris explains in exclusive CNN interview… why she’s shifted her position on key issues since her first run for president (CNN).

A Strange Encounter With A Stranger… We all need picked up out of a roadside ditch now and then, a Matt Labash Instant Classic™

