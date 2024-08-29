We've Been Here Before – America's Fight Against Fascism (with Rachel Maddow) [Rebroadcast]

Note: This episode is a rebroadcast and originally aired in November 2023. New episode out next week!

Michael speaks with Rachel Maddow about her new book, "Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism." The pair discuss how modern-day efforts to undermine democracy have a prequel dating back to before and during World War II when an ultra-right authoritarian movement tried to steer our nation toward an alliance with the Nazis. Rachel describes how members of congress got involved in spreading Nazi propaganda, how Henry Ford spread anti-Semitism throughout the U.S and Germany and the figures who made sure we saved ourselves from ourselves.

