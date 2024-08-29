Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

We've Been Here Before – America's Fight Against Fascism (with Rachel Maddow) [Rebroadcast]

Aug 29, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Note: This episode is a rebroadcast and originally aired in November 2023. New episode out next week!

Michael speaks with Rachel Maddow about her new book, "Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism." The pair discuss how modern-day efforts to undermine democracy have a prequel dating back to before and during World War II when an ultra-right authoritarian movement tried to steer our nation toward an alliance with the Nazis. Rachel describes how members of congress got involved in spreading Nazi propaganda, how Henry Ford spread anti-Semitism throughout the U.S and Germany and the figures who made sure we saved ourselves from ourselves.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Prequel-American-Fight-Against-Fascism/dp/0593444515

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively with a Bulwark+ membership. The Michael Steele Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, click here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
Video
The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The Swift Turnaround of the Democratic Party (with Sophia Nelson and Dr. Jason Johnson)
The Dictators Who Want to Run the World (with Anne Applebaum)
America's Dad vs The Weirdo (with Molly Jong-Fast)
  The Bulwark
Becoming the Leaders We Need (with Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr.)
"You Can't Touch This": Challenging the Power of The Supreme Court (with Dahlia Lithwick)
From Memes to Extremism: How the Internet Fueled Far-Right Movements (with Elle Reeve)
  The Bulwark
Rebuilding America's Middle Class (with Thom Hartmann)
  The Bulwark