How DOGE Cuts Are Reshaping America's Future (With Rep. Suhas Subramanyam)

Michael Steele is joined by Congressman Suhas Subramanyam. The pair discuss what DOGE cuts will mean for America’s future, and how even MAGA supporters are beginning to see the impact in their own communities. Plus, how these cuts are hurting America’s ability to be a global leader in tech, science, and innovation.

If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.



Ad-free editions are available exclusively with a Bulwark+ membership. The Michael Steele Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, click here.