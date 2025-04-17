Playback speed
How DOGE Cuts Are Reshaping America's Future (With Rep. Suhas Subramanyam)

Apr 17, 2025
4
Michael Steele is joined by Congressman Suhas Subramanyam. The pair discuss what DOGE cuts will mean for America’s future, and how even MAGA supporters are beginning to see the impact in their own communities. Plus, how these cuts are hurting America’s ability to be a global leader in tech, science, and innovation.

The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
