Did Kamala Ever Stand a Chance? Inside the Battle for the White House (with Jonathan Allen & Amie Parnes)

Apr 10, 2025
∙ Paid
4
2
Share

What exactly happened during Kamala Harris’ short-lived 107-day presidential campaign that made her lose the election? Michael Steele speaks with Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, authors of the new book "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House." They discuss how a single Trump ad helped sink Kamala’s chances, Biden’s refusal to endorse her, and the private efforts by Obama and Pelosi to oust Biden without putting Kamala on the ticket. Plus, what lessons Democrats must take from 2024 in order to have a chance in 2028.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Fight-Inside-Wildest-Battle-White/dp/006343864X

The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
Video
The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
