Did Kamala Ever Stand a Chance? Inside the Battle for the White House (with Jonathan Allen & Amie Parnes)

What exactly happened during Kamala Harris’ short-lived 107-day presidential campaign that made her lose the election? Michael Steele speaks with Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, authors of the new book "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House." They discuss how a single Trump ad helped sink Kamala’s chances, Biden’s refusal to endorse her, and the private efforts by Obama and Pelosi to oust Biden without putting Kamala on the ticket. Plus, what lessons Democrats must take from 2024 in order to have a chance in 2028.

If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Fight-Inside-Wildest-Battle-White/dp/006343864X

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.



Ad-free editions are available exclusively with a Bulwark+ membership. The Michael Steele Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, click here.