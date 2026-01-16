The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trump Suggests Canceling 2026 Elections

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Andrew Egger
Jan 16, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL and Andrew Egger give their takes on Donald Trump repeatedly floating the idea of canceling elections and why calling it a "joke" is dangerously naive. From past attempts to overturn results to testing how far his party will follow him, they break down why this isn’t just trolling.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

