Discussion about this post

Colleen Kochivar-Baker
1h

Good God, another article that raised my blood pressure 10 more points. This move is insane, which takes some doing since it deals with mental health. Once again, there is no rationale, except for, I guess, the cruelty. I am very familiar with a lot of these types of programs and they most certainly address SAMSHA targeted goals for substance abuse. This will definitely hit the MAGA base. Unfortunately we can't fix stupid and so the dots won't be connected.

Brian Gmutza
3m

Wait, I thought that the gun violence problem was really a problem of mental health rather than guns. So Republicans are addressing this mental health crisis by cutting funding for mental health and substance abuse care? I'm shocked... shocked! /s

