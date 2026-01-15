The Bulwark

Trump Threatens to Invoke the Insurrection Act

Mark Hertling and Benjamin Parker
Jan 15, 2026
President Trump said he may invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 in response to protests and ICE activity in Minneapolis. Ben Parker is joined by retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling to explain what the Insurrection Act actually allows, when it has been used in U.S. history, and why this situation is fundamentally different.

