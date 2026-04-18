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Trump Voters Say 'Nope' to the Pope (with Jonathan V. Last)

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last
Apr 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV are probably the two most prominent Americans in the world right now, and they're fighting. So we asked American Catholics (including those who voted for Trump) what they thought of their feud, and about Trump's Truth Social Post depicting himself as Jesus. JVL returns to the show with some choice words for some of his fellow Catholics, and discusses the role the Catholic Church has played in American politics more broadly.

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