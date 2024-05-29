Recently in The Bulwark:

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich looks out from inside a defendants’ cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his extended pretrial detention on espionage charges at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on February 20, 2024. (Photo by Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP / Getty Images)

AT 1:30 IN THE MORNING LAST THURSDAY, Donald Trump posted a deranged message on Truth Social declaring not only that Russian President Vladimir Putin would release imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich after Trump wins in November, but that Putin “will do that for me, but not for anyone else.” This was dutifully reported; some thirty news accounts of Trump’s remarks, and a handful of commentary articles about them, were published over the following two days. And then the story washed out of the news cycle, notwithstanding the fact that it was one of the most insane and most Putin-cozy things Trump has ever said.

ON TUESDAY, THE JURY IN THE CRIMINAL CASE against Donald Trump on thirty-four counts of falsifying business records in the first degree heard closing arguments. The charges require that the prosecution show that the defendant caused false entries in a business record, intending to defraud, and did so in order to commit or conceal another underlying crime. Before the case goes to the jury on Wednesday, the judge must decide what law the jurors will see when they deliberate. This is a crucial issue. Justice Juan Merchan has to get it right, because otherwise there could be an unwarranted, unappealable acquittal; a hung jury; or grounds for reversing a conviction on appeal.

Happy Wednesday! We are now at the pizza tracker stage of the trial. Clay Travis, meanwhile, is moving the goalposts.

Worth revisiting… What Must Prosecutors Prove in Trump’s NY Trial? (Lawfare) And why some on the right are trying to mislead people about the case. Looking at you, Marco Rubio.

The FBI kept investigating Ken Paxton after he beat impeachment... Will he face federal charges? (Texas Standard)

Virginia board considers ousting GOP election official… accused of sharing voting machine info (Virginia Mercury)

Appeals court upholds retired NYPD officer’s 10-year prison sentence… for Capitol riot attack (AP).

