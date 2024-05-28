JVL and A.B. discuss Donald Trump's hush money trial wrapping up in NYC as the Biden campaign holds a press conference outside, and how swing voters are unbothered by the historic trial. Plus, polling shows consumer confidence and the economy are not adding up.
The Miserable Reality of Trump's Trial
The Miserable Reality of Trump's Trial
A Dispatch from the Dark Side
May 28, 2024
The Next Level
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
