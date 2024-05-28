Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
10

The Miserable Reality of Trump's Trial

A Dispatch from the Dark Side
Jonathan V. Last
and
A.B. Stoddard
May 28, 2024
∙ Paid
10
Share

JVL and A.B. discuss Donald Trump's hush money trial wrapping up in NYC as the Biden campaign holds a press conference outside, and how swing voters are unbothered by the historic trial. Plus, polling shows consumer confidence and the economy are not adding up.

Leave a comment

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
A.B. Stoddard
Jonathan V. Last
Recent Episodes
It Doesn’t Matter Which Reich Trump Meant
Of Course Trump Will Seek a Third Term
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
The Next Level Live in DC!
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
Americans Deserve Trump
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
You Don't Want to Hear All the Stormy Details
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last
It's Always Dark in Trump's America (Live from Philadelphia)
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last
Cruella for VEEP?
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard