On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) debate OpenAI’s use of a voice that sounds suspiciously like Scarlett Johansson.

Then they head into the Wasteland to review Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

