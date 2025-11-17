The Bulwark

1h

" Of course, were he to sign it, Trump, along with Bondi and Patel, would no doubt work on minimizing the scale of the defeat. The Justice Department could withhold materials and limit the scope of the release of the files. And it will be hard to know what isn’t being released."

Looks to me that this is the reason Bondi just opened an "investigation" of the Democrats named in the Epstein files. Gives them the pretext for refusing to release whatever they wish to hide - "part of an ongoing investigation."

"If it looks like you're going to get run out of town, get out in front and make it look like you're leading a parade."

This classic Washington expression says it all about why Trump is now agreeing to have the Epstein files released.

Having called in every single I-owe-you, and having twisted everyone’s arm, and having used up every threat and attempted blackmail, and having insulted friend and foe alike to avoid disclosure, Trump now wants us to believe that he wanted full disclosure from the start. And should any incriminating evidence be revealed, Trump will promptly stamp is as “FAKE”.

There is one thing, though, that we can be certain of should incriminating evidence be revealed. Trump will hunker down into attack mode to divert the public’s attention from him, perhaps by invading Venezuela or taking other military offensive action, the way he bombed Iran when his birthday parade left him with egg all over his face, and the way he’s been blowing up boats and murdering their occupants, all occurring when Trump’s poll numbers have been taking a nose dive.

The next dramatic diversionary move, though, will really need to be a whopper if a smoking gun is found in the Epstein files.

Fasten your seat-belts. Our Liar-in-Chief is about to take us for a ride.

