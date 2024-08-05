Recently in The Bulwark:

IT’S GRATUITOUS TO LIGHT YOURSELF on fire twice in one week—even if you’re Donald Trump. But following his epic turn at the National Association of Black Journalists conference three days before, the former president had another mega-tantrum Saturday night, this time in a key swing state. The most bizarre moment at the Atlanta rally came when Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin “for having made another great deal”—his awkward and grossly un-American attempt to criticize the extraordinary images of political prisoners returning safely home from Russia and being greeted on the tarmac by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. But the main focus of Trump’s rage was Georgia’s popular governor, Brian Kemp, who refused to steal the election for Trump in 2020 and who didn’t attend his rally. Trump launched his attack before even landing in the state, blasting Kemp that morning on Truth Social and then continuing it throughout a lengthy grievance-fest that night, saying “He’s a bad guy, he’s a disloyal guy, and he’s a very average governor.”

