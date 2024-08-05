Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
23

Is Trump Trying to Lose?

The Dark Side.
A.B. Stoddard
and
Sam Stein
Aug 05, 2024
∙ Paid
23
Share

A.B. Stoddard and guest host Sam Stein talk Trump's latest unstable, politically stupid decisions, including insulting Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in a must-win state.

Leave a comment

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
A.B. Stoddard
Sam Stein
Recent Episodes
The Trump Campaign Implodes
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
Wait ... are we ... happy?
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
Kamala's Perfect Storm
  Jonathan V. LastSarah Longwell, and Tim Miller
How Kamala Will Beat Trump
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
Bent Knees
  Sarah LongwellJonathan V. Last, and Tim Miller
Blue MAGA
  Jonathan V. LastTim Miller, and Sarah Longwell
The Waiting Game
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard