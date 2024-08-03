Playback speed
Does Kamala Need A Straight White Guy? (with Sam Stein)

Sarah Longwell
and
Sam Stein
Aug 03, 2024
28
Kamala Harris is closing in on a vice presidential pick, and her shortlist looks...a LOT different than Joe Biden's shortlist did in 2020. New Bulwark managing editor Sam Stein joins Sarah to break down Harris's options and walk through his new reporting on scammy Democratic PACs.

By

Sam Stein

Harris Camp Warns Supporters: Don’t Get Duped by ‘Scam PACs’

They Begged Dems for Money—Then Spent Lavishly on Hotels and Entertainment

Sam Stein
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
Kamala Gets the Start (with David Axelrod)
  Sarah Longwell
The 'Jekyll and Hyde' Running Mate (with Marc Caputo)
  Sarah Longwell and Marc A. Caputo
Gambling Our Rights? (with Audie Cornish)
  Sarah Longwell
Derangement vs. Impairment (with Tim Miller)
  Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller
Former Hillary Voters for Trump (with Amy Walter)
  Sarah Longwell
The Least MAGA Red State (with McKay Coppins)
  Sarah Longwell and McKay Coppins
Is The GOP 'Happy With Losing'? (with Isaac Arnsdorf)
  Sarah Longwell