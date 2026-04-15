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Trump's Plan to Fire Powell Is Backfiring—Spectacularly

Andrew Egger's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Andrew Egger and Catherine Rampell
Apr 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew Egger and Catherine Rampell give their takes on Trump latest fight with Jerome Powell, now floating the idea of firing Powell, while a bogus investigation continues to hang over the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, Senator Thom Tillis is refusing to move forward on Trump’s preferred replacement, Kevin Warsh, unless that probe is dropped. Plus: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Energy Secretary Chris Wright struggle to explain rising gas prices, walking back earlier optimism as global tensions push costs higher.

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