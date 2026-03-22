Trump’s Plan: War Abroad, Chaos at Home

Sam Stein and Andrew Egger take on Trump’s “48-hour” threat against Iran and the risk of a wider war, with global oil markets and the global economy hanging in the balance. They also discuss the administration’s push to put ICE in security roles at airports and Sen. Mike Lee’s bizarre SAVE Act post.

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