Trump’s polls are slipping, but his authoritarian project keeps accelerating. Does his unpopularity matter, and on which issues is he most vulnerable—Greenland, NATO, ICE or the economy?
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Trump’s Polls Are Slipping—So Why Does He Feel More Dangerous Than Ever?
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jan 18, 2026
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes