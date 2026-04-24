Trump’s War Runs on Pure Make-Believe

JVL and Sarah Longwell talk about the firing of the Navy secretary mid-conflict and the bizarre “Trump-class battleship” saga, exposing a pattern of impossible promises and chaotic leadership. Plus: the Spirit Airlines bailout and what it says about Trump’s commitment to “capitalism.”
ON SALE NOW: Bulwark Live is coming to San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. Click to join Sarah, Tim and Sam for an evening of politics among friends.
The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.