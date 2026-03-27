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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
1h

My wife, who has tried to keep her sanity by ignoring Trump, finally summed it up after reading today's news in the NYTs and on her phone; "What a disgusting human being...except for the human being part". Get everyone you know out to No Kings tomorrow. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

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Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
1hEdited

I’d say that the President’s decision to escalate our presence in Iraq, with troops on the ground and increasing their number, shows that he has forgotten the most basic lesson of Vietnam. But he’d have to be smart enough to have learned it in the first place. We see no evidence of that.

Everything we’ve witnessed so far tells us that the only thing he knows (er, believes) is that if you bomb the enemy hard enough and often enough, everything will work out just fine in the end. But the true takeaway from Vietnam was that if the enemy can wait you out long enough, they will win, because they know that someday we will have to go home. They can drain our armaments and oblige us to overspend our vast wealth and turn public opinion until someday the war ultimately becomes an unwinnable battle. Our current leader seems fundamentally ignorant of this most basic lesson from our biggest military and political quagmire, one that happened in our lifetime. There are no excuses not to be aware. Yet here we are, going down those same roads yet again but expecting a very different outcome. As some of our longtime (former?) friends elsewhere might say: not bloody likely, mate.

The President is breaking it. We all own it. The rest of the world pays a price for something it did not seek to buy. MAGA begins to feel the pain, even if they won’t admit it or place the blame where it belongs. They were warned. They chose not to listen. Placed into the increasingly thick and heavy file of: “Choices and Consequences, Trump.”

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