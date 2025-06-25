The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No Sympathy, No Charity's avatar
No Sympathy, No Charity
2h

The complaint that the closed primary in NYC disenfranchises voters is such nonsense. The ONLY qualification New Yorkers need to vote in the primary is to register with a party. Nothing else. I’m sorry, a private organization like a political party, is under no obligation to open up ITS own nominating contest to voters who don’t belong to the organization!

As far as last night goes, Mamdani has REPEATEDLY stated that he wants Jewish New Yorkers to feel safe in the city. That he would do all he could to stop the rise in anti-Semitism. Despite his answer on the flagship podcast, the idea that the mayoralty of NY hinges on an answer about a conflict half a world away is patently ridiculous.

Lastly, why does no one mention Mamdani’s full answer about the city administered grocery stores that he gave on the podcast? Bill, the city currently subsidizes PRIVATE grocery stores to tune of MILLIONS of dollars every year. The proposal is for a pilot program, not for a wholesale socialist plot for a government directed grocery economy in NYC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Kevin Robbins's avatar
Kevin Robbins
2h

I live upstate (Glens Falls area) so I don’t have a say in NYC mayor. Mamdani may be too far left for me and may end up repelling people if he’s elected.

I do however remember thinking that Adams would be great because he was this centrist, conservative Dem who would appeal to a wide swath. How did he work out?

My criteria have been reduced to “Is the candidate not a corrupt sociopath?”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
243 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture