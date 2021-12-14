The Bulwark
Was the New Yorker Too Mean to Jeremy Strong?
Was the New Yorker Too Mean to Jeremy Strong?

Plus: 'West Side Story' reviewed!
Sonny Bunch
Dec 14, 2021
On this week’s episode, Alyssa Rosenberg of the Washington Post returns from maternity leave to join Peter Suderman (Reason) and Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) to discuss whether or not the New Yorker was too mean to Succession star Jeremy Strong in their profile of the actor. And the gang reviews Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake: even the notoriously musical-averse Sonny is wowed by it. Make sure to check out the special bonus episode on Steven Spielberg’s greatest collaborators. And please share this episode with a friend if you enjoyed it!

