On this week’s episode, Alyssa Rosenberg of the Washington Post returns from maternity leave to join Peter Suderman (Reason) and Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) to discuss whether or not the New Yorker was too mean to Succession star Jeremy Strong in their profile of the actor. And the gang reviews Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake: even the notoriously musical-averse Sonny is wowed by it. Make sure to check out the special bonus episode on Steven Spielberg’s greatest collaborators. And please share this episode with a friend if you enjoyed it!
Was the New Yorker Too Mean to Jeremy Strong?
Dec 14, 2021
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
