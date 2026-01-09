The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
29m

I fear that the most recent ICE shooting event has become a breaking point for many of us in our ability, even desire, to engage with those who disagree with us and try to find common ground upon which we can build. On the surface it is yet another politicized moment in which different people of different beliefs have their say. But scratch that surface and it feels like what is underneath has passed an inflection point at which it still can be formed and shaped into something useful.

I’m no longer concerned about generalizing. The problem has become too big for all of us to worry about someone’s individual sensitivities. Far too many on the political right simply have lost all semblance of human compassion and empathy and understanding of our system of community for it to survive intact, even for our system of laws to be effective. The required element of cooperation and shared standards of decency are no longer in place when something as fundamental as needless loss of life becomes a rallying point for a bloodthirsty culture to promote its agenda of divide and conquer. As usual, social media is where these self-proclaimed patriots and saviors of morality go to say out loud what they do not vocalize openly in public spaces otherwise. It is where their ugliest selves go to find companionship and support for levels of anger and hatred that can have no good end. Suggest that surely we can agree that what happened in Minneapolis should not have risen to the level of a spontaneous death sentence, and get called every profane name and ethnic slur in the book, and then some, as these supposedly fine Christians and parents of impressionable children morph into an irrational, inhuman, threatening life form that argues for a judgment that they should not be walking around loose, outside of a cage. This is the starting point with them. One reasonably fears what they would do upon escalation if they cannot control themselves on such a basic level to start with.

I have stopped trying to reach these people with mature, adult appeals to their better nature and attempts to identify common ground. It has become impossible. And, so, now what? I have never been more cynical about how low our society can and will go, especially when our political leadership practices no restraint anymore and influencers run around unchecked in profiting personally from the strife and discord. I often ask myself what would happen if our nation had to endure another Pearl Harbor or September 11 moment at this point. Historically we have come together at such inflection points. Now I’m inclined to think that 40 percent of our population would simply say that stupid libtards are behind it and Biden, Obama, and Hillary created the conditions for it to happen. Never before have we been so ripe for takeover by foreign governments who rejoice in our inability to have even civil discussions about shared problems. This cannot end well. The only question has become the timing and the depth of how much they can take advantage of the societal suicide of both democracy and mature adult behavior in our nation.

I’m guessing none of our Founding Fathers had any of this on their Bingo cards in the 1770s, if they even tried to envision what America in the 2020s would become, on our watch. Shame on us collectively as we dishonor the yeoman’s work that they did to gift us a nation worthy of our best instincts instead of our worst behavior.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
33m

“But 47 percent said Trump “creates chaos and makes things worse.” If young men saw Trump as a change agent last November, it seems they no longer do.”

Sadly, I’m not sure this changes the dynamic. They may not like Trump, but it seems they hate democrats more.

I’ll keep an open mind, but unfortunately, this group is fickle and their opinions can change on a dime! IMHO…:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
64 more comments...

