Wes Moore: The System Doesn't Work for a Lot of People

Trump is a vessel for frustration over the status quo, but he is not a vehicle for a solution—since he has no idea about how to make things better for anyone besides himself. He's made clear that his personal interests come before the country's, and he's willing to trade away the superpowers that made America the globe's Dream Team. The Democrats need to seize the moment to argue for a smarter, more humane way to do efficiency. Plus, the Maryland governor shares his disgust over DOGE's disrespect of veterans and discusses his commitment to elevating boys and men.

Gov. Wes Moore joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.