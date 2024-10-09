Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

JILL LAWRENCE: What the Right Gets Wrong About Kamala Harris

THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE, I THOUGHT, as I listened to Republican stalwart Liz Cheney introduce Kamala Harris in Ripon, Wisconsin, the birthplace of the Republican party. “I have never voted for a Democrat. But this year I am proudly casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris,” Cheney said at Ripon College. “Vice President Harris is standing in the breach at a critical moment in our nation’s history. . . . I know that she loves our country and I know that she will be a president for all Americans. As a conservative, as a patriot, as a mother, as someone who reveres our Constitution, I am honored to join her in this urgent cause.”

READ THE REST.

TO DATE, THE UNITED STATES HAS DONE A CREDIBLE JOB of helping Taiwan deter a formal military attack by China—mainly by ensuring that the ultimate outcome would be uncertain and that a protracted conflict might disrupt China’s imports of food and energy. In other words, Taiwan would not be a cheap or an easy victory for China, if a victory at all.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here .

✍️Also: Did you know that every podcast has a transcript for B+ members? Yes! If you’re more a reader than a listener/viewer, open any podcast and the transcript button is beneath the player.

BRENT ORRELL: The Longshoremen Are Making the Wrong Demands

THE INTERNATIONAL LONGSHOREMEN’S ASSOCIATION ended a three-day strike last Thursday after reaching a deal with a consortium of port operators for a large wage increase for the the 47,000 dockworkers, phased in over the next few years. The deal gives both sides until mid-January to settle the remaining questions—including how and whether the dockworker jobs may be automated. Longshoreman union president Harold Daggett has demanded “absolute airtight language that there will be no automation or semiautomation.”

READ THE REST.

BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THE EMINENT FRENCH AUTHOR, filmmaker, and public intellectual illustrious enough to be known as “BHL” in his country and even outside it, has devoted much of his recent work to chronicles of places at war: Bosnia, Kurdistan, Syria, Ukraine. These chronicles have won him both admirers and detractors who regard him as a glorified crisis tourist. Yet watching, for instance, Lévy’s 2022–23 documentary film trilogy about Ukraine’s battle for its freedom—Why Ukraine?, Slava Ukraini, and Glory to the Heroes—it is difficult not to be struck by a sense of the filmmaker’s very genuine passion for his subject. Now, Lévy channels the same passi

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Tuesday! It’s beginning to feel like fall, with temperatures (and leaves!) dropping constantly. And while that means the end of “creamy whip” season here in Cincinnati, we do get the limited edition fall Graeter’s flavors.

Come see us, October 17-19!

Why We Endorsed… You may recall that I am one of the Bush alumni who signed the Kamala Harris endorsement letter. And you may recall there is a site where people who signed tell their stories. Here is my story, and why I signed the letter. Come for the rationale, but stay for pictures of baby Jim Swift, lowly campaign aide, 20+ years ago.

How anti-MAGA Republicans… can reclaim their power. (Beau Tremitiere, Deseret)

Army Reserve Engineers… Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts

A way you can help… Those recovering from Helene and (yet to come) Milton damage, is All Hands and Hearts, a volunteer-powered disaster relief nonprofit.

You can say yes, Ron DeSantis… The feds aren’t playing politics. Come on.

James Carville on being, for now, on the same side as the Cheneys… If you missed the new CNN Documentary this past weekend, don’t worry, your cable provider or Hulu has it. But if you don’t plan on seeing it, here’s what you missed.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.