Timothy Snyder: The Politics of Impotence

Tim Miller
and
Timothy Snyder
Oct 08, 2024
1
Transcript

Trump and Vance are pioneering a form of politics where American power means nothing, everything is bad, and politicians focus on tearing people down—and getting other Americans to do the same. Plus, the challenge of defining freedom, why conservative Jews are giving Trump a pass on his antisemitism, and a good and insightful poll on the presidential race.

Timothy Snyder joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Snyder's new book, "On Freedom"
Sidney Blumenthal's piece on Trump's Hitlerian logic

