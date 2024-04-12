The Bulwark
What Trump Did to Pro-Life Inc.
What Trump Did to Pro-Life Inc.

And cancer finally catches up with O.J. Simpson.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Apr 12, 2024
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Sarah and JVL talk about what Trump did to—or maybe revealed about?—the Republican party and the institutional version of the pro-life movement.

Plus: Was O.J. a proto-Trump figure?

Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
