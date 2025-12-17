The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan A.'s avatar
Susan A.
39m

"It wasn’t long ago that voters turned hard against Democrats as inflation flared out of control on Joe Biden’s watch."

I don't expect to see statements like this in The Bulwark and finding one is a disappointment. Inflation did NOT flare OUT OF CONTROL during the Biden Administration. Biden brought America to a very, very soft landing from the Global Inflation following the pandemic. Only egg prices might truly have been said to be out of control and the cause was supply because of bird flu. Ignorance is expected among American voters, but I have higher standards for those who report on issues, especially here. If it had been written as something people believed, that would be one thing, but it looked like the author was making a statement of fact - which it is not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Charles Long's avatar
Charles Long
1h

Every Dem should be running an ad of the Reagan radio address about tariffs. His message about tariffs is so clear and easy to understand…then any Maggat who complains - ask them on camera “when did Republicans stop agreeing with Ronald Reagan?” Let them explain that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture