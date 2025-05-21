The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Don Gates
5h

"Trump won in 2024 because voters were upset about the persistent inflation resulting from COVID and were nostalgic for Trump’s pre-COVID economy and suckered by his “businessman” mythology. Trump was further helped by Biden being too compromised by age to be an effective communicator for his own policies."

This conclusion makes us feel better about the American voter, but I just can't get to this conclusion, because I saw the campaigns.

Trump ran one ad everywhere all the time because his team, based on their internal data, determined it was their most effective ad. Was this an ad about Joe Biden's "terrible" economy and how Trump would fix it on day one? Was it about inflation? No. It was about trans people. It was about how Kamala is for they them, and Trump is for you. I missed the economic message in their most impactful ad.

This is why, when people say they voted for Trump because of the economy, my reaction is, No, why did you really vote for Trump?

35 replies
Dave Yell
5hEdited

Long story short: American voters failed America to the detriment of us all.

17 replies
286 more comments...

