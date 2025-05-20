David French: Schizo-in-Chief

One day Trump sounds like Bernie promising the government will provide for everything. Then the next, he's like Paul Ryan the belt-tightener prepping for austerity. And Code Pink was the order of the day when Mr. Tough Guy was in Saudi Arabia—attacking the foreign policy of the United States in the land of the 9/11 hijackers. Plus, Trump's SCOTUS appointees show some spine, Marco is truly pathetic, the big, insane reconciliation bill would gut Medicaid and hurt MAGA voters even if Trump denies it, and the DOJ investigates the hiring practices of Chicago's mayor.



David French joins join Tim Miller.



