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Why is the CDC Silent About the Hantavirus Outbreak? (w/ Katelyn Jetelina)

Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Jonathan Cohn
May 08, 2026
∙ Paid

Jonathan Cohn is joined by epidemiologist and former CDC consultant Katelyn Jetelina to unpack the emerging hantavirus outbreak linked to a small expedition cruise ship in the South Atlantic. Katelyn breaks down what hantavirus is, how it typically spreads, why this outbreak is unusual, and what health officials actually know so far. She also explains why experts are urging calm rather than panic and how different the hantavirus is from COVID.

Read more of Katelyn’s work: https://yourlocalepidemiologist.substack.com/

Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events

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