Why Isn't Ukraine the New Gaza? (with Ellie Schnitt)

Tim Miller
Mar 04, 2025
Transcript

Tim and Cam discuss young America’s response to Ukraine, and why they don’t yet have the same amount of passion towards the cause as they have with the war in Gaza.

Plus, digital creator Ellie Schnitt comes on the pod to talk about the manosphere and it’s prevalence with the young men of today. Oh, and she’s also Cam’s ex-girlfriend.

The Bulwark
FYPod
Audio
Gen Z swung hard for Trump in 2024, and Tim Miller wants to know why. He’s teaming up with Cameron Kasky on the For You Pod to break down the politics of the TikTok generation—what’s driving their shift and what it will take to win them back. Tune in weekly for sharp insights into America’s youngest voters.
Tim Miller
