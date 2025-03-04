Why Isn't Ukraine the New Gaza? (with Ellie Schnitt)

Tim and Cam discuss young America’s response to Ukraine, and why they don’t yet have the same amount of passion towards the cause as they have with the war in Gaza.

Plus, digital creator Ellie Schnitt comes on the pod to talk about the manosphere and it’s prevalence with the young men of today. Oh, and she’s also Cam’s ex-girlfriend.

