max skinner
3h

What vital national interest is being served by a trip to Trump owned golf courses in Scotland? Secret Service, Air Force One, a coterie of aides and makeup people all going too, food and lodging for them but we can’t afford Medicaid for children. Taxpayers demand answers

Patrick | Complex Simplicity
3h

The lie was always the same, they were the truth-tellers, the light-bringers, the last defense against a shadow government that hid everything from us. That was the origin story. The sacred rot that birthed the Red Hat cult.

Epstein was their north star. Their prophecy. The holy grail of the conspiracy, the proof that all their rage, their bile, their suspicion was justified.

"When the files come out, you'll see. When the names drop, it’ll all burn down."

Well. The vault is open. Their messiah has the keys, and what’s he doing?

He’s sealing it tighter.

Mocking the victims. Suing the press. Flagging his own name in the files before shoving them back into the dark. The very institutions they swore were hiding the truth, the DOJ, the FBI, now kneel at his feet, and the moment he seizes control of the secret they’ve spent a decade clawing for?

He buries it.

If the Red Hats don’t scatter now, if they don’t recoil from this with horror, then it’s time we stop pretending they ever will.

This isn’t hypocrisy. Hypocrisy requires shame. This is the full disintegration of the moral lie. Epstein doesn’t expose the fringe of MAGA, he exposes the *core*. Because it was never about justice. Never about protecting kids. It was about building a religion around a predator who made their cruelty feel holy.

They watched him seal the vault. Watched him smother the very list they once swore was sitting on Bondi’s desk. The man who promised to drain the swamp is the swamp, and always was. Now, as he steals the thing they held most sacred, their 'precious,' their holy grievance... they don’t rise up.

They clap.

If they can watch the truth being buried by the very hands they trusted to reveal it, and still fall in line, then it’s time we stop waiting for a reckoning.

They have no line. No compass. No bottom.

Only hunger.

When millions of people decide the only truth that matters is whatever keeps their rage intact, you get a death cult. One that doesn’t blink when the real horrors begin.

One that will smile.

One that will ask for more.

