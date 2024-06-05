The Bulwark
Will Saletan and McKay Coppins: Fear and Loathing
Will Saletan and McKay Coppins: Fear and Loathing

Tim Miller
and
Will Saletan
Jun 05, 2024
Transcript

Trump and MAGA, with all their banana republic claims, are not being America First—they're being anti-American, and renouncing the country they live in. Meanwhile, the WSJ goes dog bites man on Biden, Europeans are fixated on our election and terrified Trump will win, and the GOP's new Hunter-inspired concern about enforcing gun laws. Plus, will Mitt endorse Joe? McKay Coppins and Will Saletan join Tim Miller.

show notes:


McKay's piece, "What Europe Fears"
JVL's response to Romney
Clip from Seinfeld's first Izzy Mandelbaum episode

Tim Miller
Will Saletan
