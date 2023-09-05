Republican leaders in Wisconsin sound like they're planning an end-run around democracy, Musk is running with one of the oldest antisemitic tropes in the world, and even MAGA Republicans in Texas don't like Ken Paxton. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes today.
Will Saletan: The Hammer Philosophy of Governing
Ad-Free Version
Sep 05, 2023
∙ Paid
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
