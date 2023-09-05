The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Will Saletan: The Hammer Philosophy of Governing
0:00
-45:59

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Will Saletan: The Hammer Philosophy of Governing

Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Will Saletan's avatar
Charlie Sykes
and
Will Saletan
Sep 05, 2023
∙ Paid

Republican leaders in Wisconsin sound like they're planning an end-run around democracy, Musk is running with one of the oldest antisemitic tropes in the world, and even MAGA Republicans in Texas don't like Ken Paxton. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes today.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture