Will Smith: Con or Non?
0:00
-16:02

Will Smith: Con or Non?

Sonny Bunch
Jun 14, 2024
∙ Paid
Will Smith in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

One thing that never came up during Tuesday’s episode on Bad Boys: Ride or Die: “the slap.” Audiences clearly didn’t hold it against Will Smith, judging by the box office on his latest Bad Boys installment. Is he a living, breathing, controversy and nontroversy?

Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
