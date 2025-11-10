Will the Shutdown Deal Actually Hold?

Sam Stein and Joe Perticone discuss the breaking news that it appears the Senate has enough votes to approve a budget and end the government shutdown, moving the pressure over to Mike Johnson and the House of Representatives.

